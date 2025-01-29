Political Tempest: Modi and Kejriwal Clash Over 'Poisonous Water' Allegations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his controversial remarks about "poisonous water" in Delhi. Addressing a public rally in Ghonda, PM Modi accused Kejriwal of making baseless allegations out of fear of electoral loss, asserting that the people of Haryana and Delhi will not forgive such actions.

PM Modi emphasized that the claims were an insult not only to Haryana but to all Indians, stressing the importance of providing clean drinking water. He criticized Kejriwal for politicizing the issue, stating that the same water is consumed by everyone in Delhi, including key officials and residents.

As the political row intensified, the Election Commission demanded Kejriwal provide evidence for his accusations. Meanwhile, Congress and opposition members criticized Kejriwal for his toxic claim, which has added tension to the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)