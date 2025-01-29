Left Menu

Political Tempest: Modi and Kejriwal Clash Over 'Poisonous Water' Allegations

A political storm brews as PM Modi harshly criticizes AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over his claim that BJP-ruled Haryana poisoned water for Delhi. Modi condemned the remarks as election scare tactics, while Kejriwal faces demands for evidence. The controversy adds tension ahead of Delhi's upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:10 IST
Political Tempest: Modi and Kejriwal Clash Over 'Poisonous Water' Allegations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his controversial remarks about "poisonous water" in Delhi. Addressing a public rally in Ghonda, PM Modi accused Kejriwal of making baseless allegations out of fear of electoral loss, asserting that the people of Haryana and Delhi will not forgive such actions.

PM Modi emphasized that the claims were an insult not only to Haryana but to all Indians, stressing the importance of providing clean drinking water. He criticized Kejriwal for politicizing the issue, stating that the same water is consumed by everyone in Delhi, including key officials and residents.

As the political row intensified, the Election Commission demanded Kejriwal provide evidence for his accusations. Meanwhile, Congress and opposition members criticized Kejriwal for his toxic claim, which has added tension to the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025