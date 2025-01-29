Political Clash Over Fiscal Claims in Andhra Pradesh

In a heated political exchange, YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy has strongly condemned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's assertions on Andhra Pradesh's financial health. Reddy accused Naidu of disseminating false information to mislead the public about the fiscal status under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

Naidu, citing a Niti Aayog report, described the fiscal health of Andhra Pradesh for the fiscal year 2022-23 as troubling, ranking the state 17th among 18 states. However, Govardhan Reddy countered that Naidu's analysis, comparing selective years, ignored the broader fiscal context.

Reddy highlighted that the Comptroller and Auditor General's data revealed greater capital expenditures during the YSRCP tenure compared to the previous TDP regime, challenging Naidu's claims about reduced investments. He criticized Naidu for presenting a distorted narrative that overlooked the YSRCP's fiscal prudence and investment efforts.

