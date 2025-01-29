Left Menu

Political Clash Over Fiscal Claims in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly spreading misleading information about Andhra Pradesh's fiscal health during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration. Reddy contested Naidu's claims, highlighting capital expenditure figures and criticizing his fiscal comparisons as selective and deceptive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:42 IST
Political Clash Over Fiscal Claims in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy has strongly condemned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's assertions on Andhra Pradesh's financial health. Reddy accused Naidu of disseminating false information to mislead the public about the fiscal status under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

Naidu, citing a Niti Aayog report, described the fiscal health of Andhra Pradesh for the fiscal year 2022-23 as troubling, ranking the state 17th among 18 states. However, Govardhan Reddy countered that Naidu's analysis, comparing selective years, ignored the broader fiscal context.

Reddy highlighted that the Comptroller and Auditor General's data revealed greater capital expenditures during the YSRCP tenure compared to the previous TDP regime, challenging Naidu's claims about reduced investments. He criticized Naidu for presenting a distorted narrative that overlooked the YSRCP's fiscal prudence and investment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Culturally aware AI? A deep dive into ChatGPT’s responses to sensitive topics

Rethinking online consent: Autonomy in a click-driven world

Transforming businesses with digital tools for unprecedented efficiency

Rise of IoT in healthcare: Enhancing patient care while combating cyber risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025