NITI Aayog and Maharashtra Collaborate on Developing Assistive Technology Ecosystem

NITI Aayog, in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra, is organizing a one-day workshop on the theme “Developing Ecosystem for Assistive Technology in India” on 9th April 2025 at YASHADA, Pune. This pivotal event aims to bring together stakeholders from government, industry, research, and international organizations to explore the current and future landscape of assistive technology (AT) in India.

The workshop will be inaugurated by the Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Ramdas Athawale. It will also be graced by Shri Sanjay Shirsat, Hon’ble Minister of Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra, and Dr. V.K. Paul, Hon'ble Member of NITI Aayog. The presence of these eminent personalities underlines the significance of the initiative in addressing the growing demand for assistive technology across India.

India’s assistive technology sector is becoming increasingly crucial in meeting the needs of a rising number of people with disabilities, older adults, and individuals with chronic health conditions. These groups are in urgent need of devices and products that can enhance their quality of life and support their active participation in society. With advancements in technology and a dynamic start-up ecosystem, India is poised to become a major hub for the manufacturing of assistive devices. Not only can the country meet domestic demand, but it also has the potential to cater to international markets, creating new opportunities for export.

The workshop will serve as a platform for around 200 senior officials from Central and State Governments, international organizations, research institutions, and assistive technology industry representatives, including startups. These experts will deliberate on pressing issues and opportunities in the assistive technology sector, examining themes such as improving access to assistive technology in India, state-level initiatives, and strategies for fostering global collaborations.

Key discussions during the event will center on enhancing the accessibility of assistive technology across the nation. This includes addressing challenges such as affordability, awareness, and infrastructure limitations in rural and underserved areas. Additionally, the workshop will explore the role of state governments in driving initiatives to ensure that AT solutions are available to those who need them the most. An important focus will be on the development of a robust manufacturing ecosystem for assistive devices within India, with a particular emphasis on leveraging the country’s growing start-up ecosystem and technological advancements.

Global collaborations will also be a critical part of the workshop’s discussions. By connecting with international organizations and experts, India aims to foster cross-border partnerships and knowledge-sharing to accelerate the development and deployment of assistive technology. This global approach will ensure that India can meet both domestic and international needs while establishing itself as a leader in the field of assistive technology manufacturing.

The expected outcomes of the workshop include the creation of a strategic framework for promoting the growth of the assistive technology sector in India. The ideas and suggestions put forward during the workshop will guide policy formulation and contribute to the development of a comprehensive ecosystem that ensures the inclusion of people with disabilities, senior citizens, and those with chronic health conditions. The vision is to foster a more inclusive society where no one is left behind, and all individuals have access to the tools they need to lead fulfilling lives.

Ultimately, the workshop seeks to advance the idea of ‘leaving no one behind’ by creating an environment where assistive technology plays a central role in enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities. It is expected that this initiative will contribute to the growth of a thriving AT ecosystem in India and pave the way for the country to become a global leader in the field.