Migration Policy Showdown: Friedrich Merz Challenges the Status Quo

Germany faces a pivotal moment as Friedrich Merz, the main opposer of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, brings forward proposals for tighter migration policies ahead of the forthcoming election in February. This strategic move places the focus on migration, seeking to portray the governing parties as ineffectual.

The backdrop to Merz's aggressive campaign is a recent tragic knife attack in Aschaffenburg, allegedly committed by a rejected asylum-seeker. This incident has sparked debates on Germany's current immigration policies, which Merz argues are flawed, echoing sentiments often associated with the far-right.

Merz's proposed motions, aiming to curb illegal entries and ensure deportations, push legal and political boundaries and spark accusations of breaking prior commitments to the far-right. Yet, his party denies any direct collaboration with them, striving for a prominent stand in the centrist voter pool.

