Uttarakhand CM Calls for 'Double Engine Government' in Delhi Ahead of Assembly Elections

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has invoked the concept of a 'double engine government,' suggesting that such a governance model could expedite development in Delhi. Dhami participated in a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Neelam Pehelwan in Delhi's Najafgarh constituency.

During the meeting, CM Dhami highlighted the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttarakhand, emphasizing advancements across sectors like infrastructure, education, and transportation. He urged the electorate to replicate Uttarakhand's double engine governance in Delhi to fully realize the benefits of PM Modi's schemes.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong attack on AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of making unfounded claims against the BJP-led Haryana government regarding water contamination. The PM dismissed these allegations as desperate electoral tactics and called for Delhi voters to reject such divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)