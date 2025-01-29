Germany's Democracy Under Threat Amid Migration Policy Stalemate

In Berlin on January 29, Friedrich Merz, Germany's opposition leader, raised alarm bells about the state of the country's democracy. Addressing the Bundestag, he warned that the ongoing deadlock over migration and security policies poses a significant threat.

Merz pointed out the potential involvement of the far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), in passing legislation. He emphasized, "There is no doubt that democracy is in danger if radicals come to power, and we will do all we can to prevent this."

He further argued that democracy is endangered when minority groups manipulate radicals to thwart the majority's will. His CDU/CSU bloc is set to propose new legislation on Friday to tackle migration issues head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)