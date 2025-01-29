Left Menu

White House Prepares for Court Battle Over Federal Funding Freeze

The White House is ready to contest a court ruling that blocks suspending federal funding. The Trump administration's directive, criticized for affecting essential services, faces legal challenges, including a lawsuit claiming constitutional violations. Democrats argue it's an overreach, while Republicans see it as budget control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:57 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House announced its readiness to contest a recent U.S. court decision temporarily blocking parts of the Trump administration's directive to halt federal financial assistance.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt emphasized the administration's compliance with the law and its willingness to fight the legal battle. The ruling, made by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan, marks a victory for advocacy groups concerned about the directive's impact on essential services for millions of Americans.

Amidst another legal dispute led by Democratic state attorneys general, arguments rise that the funding freeze violates the Constitution, threatening states reliant on federal aid. While Democrats view it as an assault on Congressional spending authority, Republicans support the move as a fulfillment of Trump's budgetary constraints promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

