Kennedy Faces Controversy in Senate Confirmation Battle

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nominee chosen by President Donald Trump to head the United States' top health agency, appeared for a Senate Finance Committee hearing. He is expected to face intense scrutiny regarding his past controversial views on vaccines and abortion policies.

The Senate, predominantly controlled by Republicans, hasn't rejected any of Trump's nominees yet. The tight confirmation of defense secretary Pete Hegseth, amid significant controversy, emphasizes how Kennedy's nomination will further test GOP allegiance, considering his unconventional views.

Kennedy's stance on vaccines places him at odds with both political sides. Despite his reassurances during the hearing, some senators express reservations, particularly regarding his past role with an anti-vaccine group and his comments on the pharmaceutical industry.

