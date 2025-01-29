Left Menu

Kennedy Faces Controversy in Senate Confirmation Battle

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated by President Trump to lead the U.S. health agency, faces a challenging confirmation in the Senate due to his controversial views on vaccines and abortion. The nomination tests Republican loyalty, with some members undecided despite party control over the Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:57 IST
Kennedy Faces Controversy in Senate Confirmation Battle
Kennedy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nominee chosen by President Donald Trump to head the United States' top health agency, appeared for a Senate Finance Committee hearing. He is expected to face intense scrutiny regarding his past controversial views on vaccines and abortion policies.

The Senate, predominantly controlled by Republicans, hasn't rejected any of Trump's nominees yet. The tight confirmation of defense secretary Pete Hegseth, amid significant controversy, emphasizes how Kennedy's nomination will further test GOP allegiance, considering his unconventional views.

Kennedy's stance on vaccines places him at odds with both political sides. Despite his reassurances during the hearing, some senators express reservations, particularly regarding his past role with an anti-vaccine group and his comments on the pharmaceutical industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025