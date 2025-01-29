Kennedy Faces Controversy in Senate Confirmation Battle
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated by President Trump to lead the U.S. health agency, faces a challenging confirmation in the Senate due to his controversial views on vaccines and abortion. The nomination tests Republican loyalty, with some members undecided despite party control over the Senate.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nominee chosen by President Donald Trump to head the United States' top health agency, appeared for a Senate Finance Committee hearing. He is expected to face intense scrutiny regarding his past controversial views on vaccines and abortion policies.
The Senate, predominantly controlled by Republicans, hasn't rejected any of Trump's nominees yet. The tight confirmation of defense secretary Pete Hegseth, amid significant controversy, emphasizes how Kennedy's nomination will further test GOP allegiance, considering his unconventional views.
Kennedy's stance on vaccines places him at odds with both political sides. Despite his reassurances during the hearing, some senators express reservations, particularly regarding his past role with an anti-vaccine group and his comments on the pharmaceutical industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kennedy
- Senate
- confirmation
- Trump
- nominations
- health
- vaccines
- controversy
- Republicans
- Democrats
ALSO READ
World Bank Approves $182 M to Address Health and Food Insecurity Crises in Sudan
Interim Bail Granted to Controversial Godman Asaram Amid Health Concerns
Uttarakhand CM Addresses Healthcare Gaps After Tragic Bus Accident
Pope Francis: Healthy, Hopeful, and Here to Stay
BJP Criticizes AAP Over Health Services Standoff