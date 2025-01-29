Left Menu

BJP MLA Exposes Alleged Corruption in Beed Under NCP's Dhananjay Munde

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accused former Beed district guardian minister Dhananjay Munde of overseeing the withdrawal of Rs 73.36 crore through fraudulent bills. Dhas claims public works in Parli and Ambajogai were billed under the 2021-2022 district annual plan but never executed, citing evidence from three files.

Updated: 29-01-2025 22:12 IST
BJP legislator Suresh Dhas has leveled serious allegations against former Beed district guardian minister Dhananjay Munde, accusing him of facilitating the withdrawal of Rs 73.36 crore via fake bills. The funds, according to Dhas, were ostensibly allocated for public works in Parli and Ambajogai but remain unexecuted.

Dhas claims documented evidence of the corrupt practices during Munde's term, involving key officials within the Public Works Department. The alleged misuse spanned from December 2021 to March 2022, drawing scrutiny over the role of certain officials, including Sanjay Munde, who reportedly held an inappropriate position.

The controversy adds pressure on Munde, who is embroiled in additional political turmoil following the arrest of a close aide in a separate extortion and murder case. Dhas plans to escalate the matter to higher authorities as the demand for accountability grows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

