Left Menu

Fadnavis Criticizes Kejriwal, Promotes BJP for Delhi's Development

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of corruption and false promises during a rally in Delhi. He urged voters to elect a BJP government for better city development, and praised Prime Minister Modi's corruption-free progress, while criticizing Kejriwal's performance and intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:23 IST
Fadnavis Criticizes Kejriwal, Promotes BJP for Delhi's Development
Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

In a dynamic election rally held in Rohini, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lambasted AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for making empty promises and engaging in corruption. Speaking to a crowd of supporters, Fadnavis highlighted Kejriwal's failure to deliver on developmental promises, urging voters to choose BJP for a brighter future.

Fadnavis's speech revolved around the alleged mismanagement under the AAP government, pinpointing issues like overflowing sewers, contaminated water, and polluted air in Delhi. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exemplary governance, he described the Chief Minister's goals for the national capital unfulfilled due to Kejriwal's administration.

Claiming to have consulted Anna Hazare about Kejriwal's character, Fadnavis presented a scathing criticism of the AAP leader's track record. The Chief Minister warned voters against trusting Kejriwal's words while affirming BJP's commitment to significant and transparent development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025