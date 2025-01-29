Fadnavis Criticizes Kejriwal, Promotes BJP for Delhi's Development

In a dynamic election rally held in Rohini, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lambasted AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for making empty promises and engaging in corruption. Speaking to a crowd of supporters, Fadnavis highlighted Kejriwal's failure to deliver on developmental promises, urging voters to choose BJP for a brighter future.

Fadnavis's speech revolved around the alleged mismanagement under the AAP government, pinpointing issues like overflowing sewers, contaminated water, and polluted air in Delhi. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exemplary governance, he described the Chief Minister's goals for the national capital unfulfilled due to Kejriwal's administration.

Claiming to have consulted Anna Hazare about Kejriwal's character, Fadnavis presented a scathing criticism of the AAP leader's track record. The Chief Minister warned voters against trusting Kejriwal's words while affirming BJP's commitment to significant and transparent development.

(With inputs from agencies.)