Republicans Face Internal Turmoil Over Trump's Tax Cut Agenda

The recent three-day meeting of U.S. House Republicans finished without a consensus on President Donald Trump's proposed $4 trillion tax cut. Despite efforts by House Speaker Mike Johnson to agree on a budget plan, divisive opinions on the federal deficit hindered progress.

Hardline fiscal conservatives, particularly from the House Freedom Caucus, oppose moving forward without significant reductions to the nation's growing debt, now at $36 trillion. The group's leader emphasizes the need for concrete deficit reduction to prevent the plan's derailment.

Amidst these challenges, the potential impact of proposed spending cuts on Medicaid and other services raises concerns, particularly among lawmakers wary of effects on their constituents. The internal Republican debate continues as a key House budget resolution vote looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)