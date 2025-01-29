Left Menu

Trump Administration's Radical Reversals Rattle U.S. Programs

The Trump administration withdrew a spending freeze proposal that risked disrupting U.S. aid programs, following a legal challenge. Trump's immigration policies now target political dissenters, as reflected in plans to revoke student visas for anti-Israel protestors. Continued attempts to alter education funding and confirm controversial nominees persist.

Updated: 29-01-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:53 IST
The Trump administration has rescinded a proposed spending freeze that threatened to disrupt hundreds of billions in U.S. aid, following a temporary block by a federal judge. This significant policy reversal marks a tumultuous start to Trump's new term.

In a broader immigration crackdown, the administration plans to revoke visas of college students who participated in anti-Israel protests, showcasing an expansion of targeting individuals based on political views.

Trump also aims to cut federal aid to schools teaching critical race theory, while the Senate proceeds with confirming his controversial nominees. This underscores the fracturing dynamics within Congress and continued loyalty among Republican lawmakers.

