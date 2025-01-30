Controversy Erupts: Security Access Revoked for Former General Mark Milley

In a dramatic move, newly appointed U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stripped retired four-star General Mark Milley of his personal security detail and security clearance. This action comes amid an inquiry into Milley's conduct during the Trump administration, with potential consequences including a demotion in rank.

Hegseth, speaking on Fox News, justified the decision by pointing to Milley's alleged attempts to undermine the chain of command while Trump was in office. The defense secretary's actions coincide with the Pentagon's alignment with Trump's contentious policy changes, including the push for an immigration crackdown and the revocation of diversity initiatives.

This controversial decision has not come without backlash. Democrats in Congress, including Senator Mazie Hirono, have voiced concern over the move, accusing Hegseth of leveraging his position to pursue a 'war path of retribution' for President Trump. Significant criticism continues as Democrats urge the administration to restore protection for Milley, who faces potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)