Mystery Vehicle Sparks Political Controversy in Delhi
A controversial discovery of pamphlets, cash, and liquor bottles in a vehicle near Punjab Bhawan has ignited a political storm. Congress's Sandeep Dikshit accused AAP of financial misconduct, while Punjab Police and Government denied involvement, asserting the vehicle has forged credentials, disassociating it from official use.
A vehicle packed with pamphlets of the Aam Aadmi Party, liquor bottles, and cash was found near Punjab Bhawan in Delhi, raising political tensions. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit criticized the AAP, alleging proof of funds illegally sourced from Punjab.
On Wednesday night, Delhi Police reported the vehicle with a 'PB' registration, but Punjab Police claims the number is fake and it is not a government vehicle. Dikshit had earlier notified Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena regarding Punjab vehicles transporting money to Delhi.
Dikshit also claimed AAP uses Punjab Bhawan as its headquarters and urged Delhi Police to search the premises. In response, the Punjab government refuted ownership of the vehicle, citing discrepancies between its number and model.
