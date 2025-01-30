Left Menu

Mystery Vehicle Sparks Political Controversy in Delhi

A controversial discovery of pamphlets, cash, and liquor bottles in a vehicle near Punjab Bhawan has ignited a political storm. Congress's Sandeep Dikshit accused AAP of financial misconduct, while Punjab Police and Government denied involvement, asserting the vehicle has forged credentials, disassociating it from official use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:50 IST
Mystery Vehicle Sparks Political Controversy in Delhi
Congress candidate for New Delhi Assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A vehicle packed with pamphlets of the Aam Aadmi Party, liquor bottles, and cash was found near Punjab Bhawan in Delhi, raising political tensions. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit criticized the AAP, alleging proof of funds illegally sourced from Punjab.

On Wednesday night, Delhi Police reported the vehicle with a 'PB' registration, but Punjab Police claims the number is fake and it is not a government vehicle. Dikshit had earlier notified Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena regarding Punjab vehicles transporting money to Delhi.

Dikshit also claimed AAP uses Punjab Bhawan as its headquarters and urged Delhi Police to search the premises. In response, the Punjab government refuted ownership of the vehicle, citing discrepancies between its number and model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025