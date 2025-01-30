Left Menu

BJP-TMC Clash Over Kumbh Tragedy: A Tale of Politics and Pilgrimage

BJP's Sukanta Majumdar criticizes CM Mamata Banerjee, highlighting the lesser attendance at Gangasagar than Maha Kumbh. Mamata extends condolences for the stampede victims, stressing planning in events. UP government orders a judicial inquiry and financial aid for deceased families in the fatal stampede.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:00 IST
BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's West Bengal president, Sukanta Majumdar, has openly challenged Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to find individuals who believe that Gangasagar is superior to the Maha Kumbh. He pointed out the stark contrast in turnout, citing Maha Kumbh's massive single-day attendance of 1 crore people compared to Gangasagar's lower figures. Majumdar urged leaders to offer tangible support to the citizens during emergencies rather than turning such situations into political rhetoric.

Meanwhile, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the families affected by the recent stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which tragically took at least 15 lives. Banerjee emphasized the need for meticulous planning and management at major events and highlighted Gangasagar Mela's successful organization as an example. She underscored that ensuring the safety of pilgrims through proper planning is paramount.

This statement follows a pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday, resulting in at least 30 fatalities and numerous injuries, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna. The tragic incident unfolded as millions converged for a sacred dip on the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya. The Uttar Pradesh government has since announced Rs 25 lakh in compensation for the families of the victims and ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident, as stated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

