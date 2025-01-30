Bijwasan Battle: BJP's Gahlot Criticizes AAP Rival Over Criminal Allegations
BJP candidate Kailash Gahlot accused AAP's Bijwasan candidate Surendar Bhardwaj of having multiple criminal charges, challenging AAP's original commitment to field candidates without corruption or crime links. Gahlot's remarks escalate tensions ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with BJP, Congress, and AAP fiercely competing for seats.
In a heated exchange ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP's Bijwasan candidate Kailash Gahlot launched a scathing attack on AAP rival Surendar Bhardwaj, highlighting grave criminal allegations against him. Gahlot criticized AAP for deviating from its foundational promise to field candidates without corruption, crime, or character flaws.
Gahlot's pointed critique reflects growing tension in the constituency, as he recalled AAP's initial commitment to the 'three Cs'—corruption, crime, and character—when selecting candidates. He alleged that Bhardwaj is facing serious charges, including bribery, misconduct, and recently reported forgery at Palam Police Station.
With the electoral contest intensifying, Gahlot, a former AAP minister now in BJP's camp, stresses the gravity of these charges while vying against AAP's Bhardwaj and Congress' nominee Dharmpal Chandela. As the February 5 election approaches, the stakes remain high following AAP's strong performance in the previous election.
