Kejriwal Unveils Seven Guarantees for Government Staff Ahead of Delhi Elections

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a series of seven guarantees aimed at benefiting servants and staff working in government residences.

Among the initiatives, Kejriwal announced the launch of a servant registration portal to facilitate job-seeking servants and employers seeking employees. Additional guarantees include personal staff identity cards, staff hostels, mobile healthcare facilities, and the regulation of working hours. Legal protection and welfare benefits, akin to those for auto drivers, were also pledged.

The welfare package promises health insurance, scholarships for children's education, and financial support for the daughters' weddings of government servants. Addressing concerns over labor practices, Kejriwal criticized current conditions as a form of bonded labor and addressed reports of servant quarters being leased for profit. Delhi is set to vote on February 5, with results declared on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)