Left Menu

Kejriwal Unveils Seven Guarantees for Government Staff Ahead of Delhi Elections

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal announced seven measures to benefit government servants and staff, including registration portals, staff cards, healthcare facilities, and welfare benefits. These initiatives aim to improve working conditions, provide legal protection, and introduce social welfare schemes for their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:10 IST
Kejriwal Unveils Seven Guarantees for Government Staff Ahead of Delhi Elections
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Covernor Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a series of seven guarantees aimed at benefiting servants and staff working in government residences.

Among the initiatives, Kejriwal announced the launch of a servant registration portal to facilitate job-seeking servants and employers seeking employees. Additional guarantees include personal staff identity cards, staff hostels, mobile healthcare facilities, and the regulation of working hours. Legal protection and welfare benefits, akin to those for auto drivers, were also pledged.

The welfare package promises health insurance, scholarships for children's education, and financial support for the daughters' weddings of government servants. Addressing concerns over labor practices, Kejriwal criticized current conditions as a form of bonded labor and addressed reports of servant quarters being leased for profit. Delhi is set to vote on February 5, with results declared on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025