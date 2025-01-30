Left Menu

BJP Raises Security Concerns Over Alleged AAP Influx in Delhi

BJP's Parvesh Verma claims AAP supporters from Punjab are endangering Delhi's security using vehicles with state government stickers. Liquor, election material, and cash were found in a vehicle near Punjab Bhawan. AAP dismisses the allegations as BJP's attempt to malign them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:16 IST
BJP Raises Security Concerns Over Alleged AAP Influx in Delhi
Parvesh Verma
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development ahead of Delhi's February 5 Assembly polls, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has raised alarm over what he terms as a security threat posed by AAP supporters from Punjab. He claims these supporters have entered the city using vehicles bearing Punjab government stickers.

During a press conference, Verma cited the seizure of a vehicle outside Punjab Bhawan, which allegedly contained illicit items including cash and election paraphernalia. He urged Delhi Police to thoroughly inspect such vehicles to assess the security risk.

Meanwhile, AAP rebutted the accusations, with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accusing the BJP of engaging in 'dirty politics.' The incident has intensified political tensions as the elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025