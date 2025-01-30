BJP Raises Security Concerns Over Alleged AAP Influx in Delhi

In a startling development ahead of Delhi's February 5 Assembly polls, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has raised alarm over what he terms as a security threat posed by AAP supporters from Punjab. He claims these supporters have entered the city using vehicles bearing Punjab government stickers.

During a press conference, Verma cited the seizure of a vehicle outside Punjab Bhawan, which allegedly contained illicit items including cash and election paraphernalia. He urged Delhi Police to thoroughly inspect such vehicles to assess the security risk.

Meanwhile, AAP rebutted the accusations, with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accusing the BJP of engaging in 'dirty politics.' The incident has intensified political tensions as the elections approach.

