Norway's Political Rift: Centre Party Bids Farewell to Coalition Over EU Energy Policies

Norway's Centre Party is set to leave the government over a dispute with coalition partner Labour concerning the adoption of European Union energy policies, as reported by public broadcaster NRK and daily VG. The party inherited eight of the cabinet's twenty positions, including key roles like finance, defence, and justice.

The Labour Party now faces the prospect of steering a minority government until the upcoming September elections, should the Centre Party's exit be executed. Labour holds the position that maintaining favorable relations with the European Union is essential amid looming trade tensions between Europe and the United States.

The Centre Party's resignation stems from its opposition to conforming to EU directives on renewable energy, energy performance standards, and energy efficiency, citing these as threats to Norwegian sovereignty. As the right-wing parties gain traction in opinion polls, Norway's fragile two-party, centre-left minority coalition could see significant shifts in the political landscape with these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)