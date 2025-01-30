Left Menu

Panama Canal Controversy: No Discussions with U.S.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino stated he will not discuss control of the Panama Canal with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his upcoming visit. This follows allegations by U.S. President Donald Trump that China controls the Canal, which Panama denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:40 IST
Panama Canal Controversy: No Discussions with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a firm stance, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino declared he would not engage in talks regarding the Panama Canal's control with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio is scheduled to visit the country this weekend, marking his first official foreign trip.

The statement was made during a press conference on Thursday, amidst rising tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the Canal was under Chinese influence. Panama has categorically denied these allegations.

"I cannot negotiate and much less open a process of negotiation on the Canal," President Mulino stressed. "That is sealed. The Canal belongs to Panama."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025