Panama Canal Controversy: No Discussions with U.S.

In a firm stance, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino declared he would not engage in talks regarding the Panama Canal's control with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio is scheduled to visit the country this weekend, marking his first official foreign trip.

The statement was made during a press conference on Thursday, amidst rising tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the Canal was under Chinese influence. Panama has categorically denied these allegations.

"I cannot negotiate and much less open a process of negotiation on the Canal," President Mulino stressed. "That is sealed. The Canal belongs to Panama."

(With inputs from agencies.)