Punjab CM Condemns Alleged Political Targeting Amid Election Conflicts

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has lashed out at the authorities, accusing them of political bias following 'raids' conducted at his Kapurthala residence in the capital. Mann claims the raids are unjust while BJP's Parvesh Verma remains unpunished despite alleged cash distributions during the New Delhi Assembly elections.

Mann, addressing a rally in Greater Kailash, expressed his indignation at the alleged bias, saying, "They can't see BJP's Parvesh Verma distributing cash, yet they raid my home, Kejriwal's, and Bharadwaj's. Are we criminals? What have we done?" The CM asserted this action defamed Punjabis, calling it condemnable.

AAP leader Kejriwal echoed Mann's sentiment, criticizing the BJP for supposed pre-election giveaways and suggesting the raids lack evidence. Meanwhile, Election Commission sources rebuffed claims of conducting such raids, with official OP Pandey confirming no entry was permitted for their inquiry team responding to a complaint via the cVIGIL app.

(With inputs from agencies.)