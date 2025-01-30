Left Menu

Punjab CM Condemns Alleged Political Targeting Amid Election Conflicts

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized recent 'raids' at his Delhi residence, arguing that BJP leaders are distributing cash without consequence. AAP alleges bias from Delhi Police and the Election Commission, accusing them of ignoring BJP actions. Meanwhile, Election Commission denies conducting raids at Mann's home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:12 IST
Punjab CM Condemns Alleged Political Targeting Amid Election Conflicts
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo Credit: Youtube/@AamAadmiParty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has lashed out at the authorities, accusing them of political bias following 'raids' conducted at his Kapurthala residence in the capital. Mann claims the raids are unjust while BJP's Parvesh Verma remains unpunished despite alleged cash distributions during the New Delhi Assembly elections.

Mann, addressing a rally in Greater Kailash, expressed his indignation at the alleged bias, saying, "They can't see BJP's Parvesh Verma distributing cash, yet they raid my home, Kejriwal's, and Bharadwaj's. Are we criminals? What have we done?" The CM asserted this action defamed Punjabis, calling it condemnable.

AAP leader Kejriwal echoed Mann's sentiment, criticizing the BJP for supposed pre-election giveaways and suggesting the raids lack evidence. Meanwhile, Election Commission sources rebuffed claims of conducting such raids, with official OP Pandey confirming no entry was permitted for their inquiry team responding to a complaint via the cVIGIL app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025