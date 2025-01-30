Left Menu

White House's New Media Strategy Under Vance

Vice President JD Vance has expressed concerns about potential bias among journalists covering the Trump White House. He has indicated that the administration would monitor reporters closely and potentially prioritize 'new media' over traditional outlets. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced new seating arrangements for young, emerging journalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:20 IST
White House's New Media Strategy Under Vance
Vice President JD Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President JD Vance has raised concerns about possible bias from journalists covering the Trump White House, suggesting some may function as Democratic 'propagandists.' Vance emphasized the administration's intention to carefully observe the reporters present at press briefings.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Vance stated, 'We are looking very seriously at which reporters show up. Even if they're left-biased, we want to answer questions. But if they're propagandists for the Democratic Party, we'll treat them accordingly.'

In line with this approach, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced changes in briefing room seating, favoring 'new media' journalists. She also revealed that the Trump team plans to reinstate over 400 press credentials allegedly revoked by the previous administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025