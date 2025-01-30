White House's New Media Strategy Under Vance

Vice President JD Vance has raised concerns about possible bias from journalists covering the Trump White House, suggesting some may function as Democratic 'propagandists.' Vance emphasized the administration's intention to carefully observe the reporters present at press briefings.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Vance stated, 'We are looking very seriously at which reporters show up. Even if they're left-biased, we want to answer questions. But if they're propagandists for the Democratic Party, we'll treat them accordingly.'

In line with this approach, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced changes in briefing room seating, favoring 'new media' journalists. She also revealed that the Trump team plans to reinstate over 400 press credentials allegedly revoked by the previous administration.

