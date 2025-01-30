Left Menu

Controversy Over Google's Gulf of Mexico Name Change

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized Google Maps for renaming the Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' for U.S. users. She argues the U.S. cannot unilaterally change the name, as it shares the Gulf with Cuba and Mexico. The change follows U.S. President Trump's order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:58 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum strongly criticized Google's decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as 'Gulf of America' on its Maps platform for U.S. users, following an order by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In response, Sheinbaum sent a letter to Google, stating that the United States cannot unilaterally alter the name of a body of water shared with both Cuba and Mexico. While the update will apply within the U.S., Google users outside the countries will see both names displayed.

Sheinbaum referenced international law, highlighting that according to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, no single nation has the authority to rename a shared territorial body. She humorously suggested North America be called 'Mexican America' if such changes are made, basing her proposal on a 1607 map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

