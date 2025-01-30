Fragile Ceasefire: Prisoner Releases Amid Tensions
Israel has begun releasing 110 Palestinian prisoners, following the freeing of eight hostages from Gaza, highlighting the fragility of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Scenes of chaos unfolded during the exchange as tensions erupted. This release aims to further negotiations for the remaining hostages' freedom.
Israel commenced the release of 110 Palestinian prisoners on Thursday, following the liberation of eight hostages from Gaza in an operation marred by disorder. This highlighted the fragile nature of the ceasefire enacted this month between Israel and Hamas.
The released inmates include 30 individuals sentenced to life for deadly attacks against Israelis. Those convicted of the most severe offenses are to be transferred to Egypt for further deportation, while others return to the occupied West Bank.
The release, occurring after the freeing of three Israeli and five Thai hostages by Gaza militants, forms part of a wider agreement aiming to conclude one of the deadliest conflicts between Israel and Hamas, facilitating the release of dozens more hostages captured during the October 7 attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
