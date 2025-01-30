Left Menu

Trump's Executive Actions Reshape Federal Workforce

U.S. President Donald Trump has enacted a series of executive orders aimed at reducing and reshaping America's federal workforce. This includes offering buyouts, pausing federal aid, replacing inspectors general, firing officials, and halting diversity programs. These moves have sparked legal challenges and widespread criticism.

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump has enacted a slew of executive orders since his inauguration on Jan. 20, aimed at reshaping and downsizing America's 2.2 million-strong federal workforce.

Among these actions are buyout offers to civilian workers, the dismissal of officials, halting new diversity programs, and easing the firing of civil servants. The moves have stirred controversy, leading to a legal freeze on federal aid and sparking outrage throughout the nation.

Federal unions and Democratic state attorneys are challenging these decisions, arguing they violate constitutional norms and disrupt government services. Critics say Trump's actions politicize federal operations and undermine the independence of watchdog agencies.

