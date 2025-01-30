Left Menu

DK Shivakumar Accuses BJP of Erasing Gandhi's Legacy

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accuses BJP of attempting to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy while leveraging his symbolism for protests. Shivakumar emphasizes the importance of Gandhi's non-violent principles and announces ongoing plans to spread Gandhi’s message through events and initiatives led by the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:49 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/DK Shivakumar's X). Image Credit: ANI
At a press conference following the Martyrs Day event at the KPCC office, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar accused the BJP of erasing Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. He remarked that while the BJP profits from Gandhi's symbols, it has no roots in India's freedom struggle and must, hence, preserve his legacy.

Shivakumar further lambasted the BJP for allegedly disregarding Gandhi's philosophy even as it resorts to his legacy during protests. Crediting Gandhi with the Swadeshi movement, he criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for co-opting these ideals into the Make in India initiative. He reiterated that the Congress party, with Gandhi as its past president, played a pivotal role in achieving independence.

Shivakumar divulged the government's ongoing plans to honor Gandhi's legacy through initiatives such as Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, and Jai Samvidhan. He emphasized the need to internalize Gandhi's principles within families and societies globally. Addressing a different topic, Shivakumar justified the recent water tariff hike in Bengaluru as a necessary move amid mounting financial strains faced by the BWSSB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

