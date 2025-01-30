Trump's Gifts to Starmer Set Off Transparency Talks

In a surprising revelation, Donald Trump presented UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer with two signed baseball caps during their inaugural meeting. This encounter was outlined in a transparency declaration released by Starmer's office on Thursday.

Starmer met with Trump, then the Republican nominee, at Trump Tower in September, coinciding with the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The caps, valued above the stipulated disclosure limit of 140 pounds, were among several gifts Starmer declared, in compliance with ministerial transparency rules.

The meeting stirred speculation regarding the potential impact of a Trump presidency on U.S.-British relations, especially given previous criticisms from Starmer's ministerial team. Starmer also declared receiving merchandise related to Taylor Swift's London performances, among other gifts from notable figures such as Joe Biden and the Sultan of Oman, which drew criticism and led to the return of certain items.

