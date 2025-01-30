Left Menu

Trump's Gifts to Starmer Set Off Transparency Talks

Donald Trump gifted UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer two signed baseball caps during their first meeting. The encounter, part of transparency disclosures, took place in New York last year. Starmer's gift acceptance, including Taylor Swift merchandise, sparked controversy and led to the return of some items.

London | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:36 IST
In a surprising revelation, Donald Trump presented UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer with two signed baseball caps during their inaugural meeting. This encounter was outlined in a transparency declaration released by Starmer's office on Thursday.

Starmer met with Trump, then the Republican nominee, at Trump Tower in September, coinciding with the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The caps, valued above the stipulated disclosure limit of 140 pounds, were among several gifts Starmer declared, in compliance with ministerial transparency rules.

The meeting stirred speculation regarding the potential impact of a Trump presidency on U.S.-British relations, especially given previous criticisms from Starmer's ministerial team. Starmer also declared receiving merchandise related to Taylor Swift's London performances, among other gifts from notable figures such as Joe Biden and the Sultan of Oman, which drew criticism and led to the return of certain items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

