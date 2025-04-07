Left Menu

Reforming the United Nations: Calls for a More Inclusive Security Council

Ruchira Kamboj highlights the need for reform in the United Nations Security Council, stressing the exclusion of the Global South. With geopolitical rivalries affecting decision-making, Kamboj calls for transparent methods and greater diversity to adapt to contemporary global challenges, advocating for a more inclusive and legitimate council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:27 IST
  • India

Ruchira Kamboj, India's former permanent representative to the UN, has criticized the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for its outdated structure and lack of inclusivity. Speaking at Rashtriya Raksha University, Kamboj pointed out that the Global South, representing 85% of the world's population, is underrepresented in the council.

Kamboj emphasized the pressing need for UNSC reform, calling for an expansion to include new permanent and non-permanent members. According to her, the current setup hampers effective global decision-making as it excludes diverse voices, particularly from developing countries, which is a significant challenge for multilateralism.

Highlighting the geopolitical sensitivities tied to shifting the balance of power established in 1945, Kamboj remains optimistic about reform, deeming it essential for international cooperation. She noted that despite the push towards regionalism, big-ticket multilateralism, embodied by the UN, remains crucial.

