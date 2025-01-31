Trump's Baseless Blame Game: Diversity Accused in Aircraft Tragedy

President Donald Trump, in a controversial press conference, proposed that the recent midair collision near Washington D.C. was a consequence of the Federal Aviation Administration's diversity and inclusion hiring efforts.

Without providing evidence, Trump linked the crash, which involved a passenger jet and an Army helicopter, to these policies, sparking backlash from several quarters, including aviation safety experts and disability rights advocates.

The FAA did not comment on Trump's allegations, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized Trump on social media, emphasizing the importance of leadership over misleading claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)