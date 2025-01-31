Left Menu

Trump's Baseless Blame Game: Diversity Accused in Aircraft Tragedy

President Trump suggested that a deadly aircraft collision was due to the FAA's diversity efforts. This claim, made without evidence, has been criticized by safety experts and advocates. Trump's statements come in the wake of his move to dismantle diversity programs within the federal government.

Updated: 31-01-2025 01:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump, in a controversial press conference, proposed that the recent midair collision near Washington D.C. was a consequence of the Federal Aviation Administration's diversity and inclusion hiring efforts.

Without providing evidence, Trump linked the crash, which involved a passenger jet and an Army helicopter, to these policies, sparking backlash from several quarters, including aviation safety experts and disability rights advocates.

The FAA did not comment on Trump's allegations, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized Trump on social media, emphasizing the importance of leadership over misleading claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

