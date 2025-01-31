Kejriwal Versus Haryana: The Yamuna Contamination Controversy

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP Convenor, has leveled grave accusations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, demanding that the Election Commission file a criminal case. On Friday, Kejriwal claimed in a letter to the Commission that Saini is responsible for the hazardous ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, adversely affecting Delhi's water supply.

Kejriwal highlighted that ammonia contamination surged to 7 ppm from 3.2 ppm starting mid-January, describing the situation as unprecedented and perilous. He said, despite efforts by Delhi CM Atishi to engage Haryana's CM in dialogue to tackle the issue, resolutions proved elusive, with phone calls ultimately ignored.

The AAP leader alleged that Haryana CM's actions were a 'deliberate conspiracy' by the ruling BJP to impact the Delhi elections by inducing an artificial water crisis in the capital. Kejriwal criticized the Election Commission for purportedly safeguarding the interests of the BJP and not taking prompt action against Nayab Singh Saini. He reiterated his commitment to prioritizing public welfare over political biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)