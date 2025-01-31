Left Menu

Congress and AAP Clash Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

As Delhi's February 5 assembly polls approach, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for making absurd claims. Kejriwal, in turn, accused the Election Commission of bias. This political tussle highlights the fierce competition between Congress and AAP, with BJP also vying for influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:58 IST
Congress and AAP Clash Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
Congress candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange ahead of the February 5 assembly elections in Delhi, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit launched a blistering attack on Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. He criticized the AAP leader, an engineer by profession, for making statements he deemed as absurd and unfounded.

Dikshit accused Kejriwal of dishonesty and invited him to substantiate his claims with evidence. As the political climate in Delhi becomes increasingly tense, Dikshit further alleged that both the BJP and AAP were resorting to cash distribution tactics to secure votes.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal made his way to the Election Commission, accusing it of bias and ignoring issues like alleged interference from neighboring states. He defended his actions taken to prevent what he described as a looming water crisis for millions of Delhi residents.

The upcoming assembly polls on February 5, with results to be announced on February 8, will see a three-way contest between the Congress, AAP, and BJP in the New Delhi constituency. The stakes are high as Congress aims to regain its former dominance, while AAP looks to retain its stronghold established in the 2020 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

