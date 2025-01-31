Lok Sabha Honors Former Leaders and Victims Amid Political Tensions
The Lok Sabha paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former US president James Carter, Kumbh stampede victims, and four former House members. A resolution praising Singh's nation-building contributions will be presented to his family. The session ended after raising the attack on Sasaram MP Manoj Kumar.
The Lok Sabha paid solemn tributes on Friday, acknowledging the impactful legacies of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former US President James Carter. They also remembered victims of the Kumbh stampede and four former Members of Parliament.
The House lauded Singh’s steadfast role in nation-building, as well as his pioneering economic liberalization policies. His legacy, regarded as pivotal in India’s economic transformation, will be officially recognized and presented to his family.
In addition to these tributes, the House was embroiled in controversy following questions over an attack on Congress MP Manoj Kumar. The day's session concluded with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Economic Survey 2024-25, while political tensions simmered.
