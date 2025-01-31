US Push to Limit Hezbollah's Influence in Lebanon's Cabinet Formation

Washington is exerting substantial pressure on Lebanese leaders not to permit Hezbollah or its allies to nominate the nation's next finance minister, according to five informed sources. This move aims to curb the Iran-backed group's influence over the state.

The intervention reflects the U.S. strategy to capitalize on shifting power balances in Lebanon and the region, particularly as Hezbollah struggles from last year's conflict with Israel and amid Syria's political shifts. The group, in alliance with the Shi'ite Amal Movement, has historically nominated individuals for government roles, including finance minister since 2014.

U.S. officials are intent on reducing this influence as Lebanon's prime minister-designate Nawaf Salam assembles a new cabinet. Reports indicate that business figure Massad Boulos is among those conveying Washington's stance to Salam and President Joseph Aoun, delimiting Hezbollah's role in the future cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)