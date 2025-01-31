US Push to Limit Hezbollah's Influence in Lebanon's Cabinet Formation
The Washington administration is applying pressure on Lebanese officials to prevent Hezbollah from nominating the country's finance minister. The U.S. sees this as a strategic move to diminish Iran-backed Hezbollah's influence amid Lebanon's shifting political dynamics, especially following their setbacks in recent regional conflicts.
Washington is exerting substantial pressure on Lebanese leaders not to permit Hezbollah or its allies to nominate the nation's next finance minister, according to five informed sources. This move aims to curb the Iran-backed group's influence over the state.
The intervention reflects the U.S. strategy to capitalize on shifting power balances in Lebanon and the region, particularly as Hezbollah struggles from last year's conflict with Israel and amid Syria's political shifts. The group, in alliance with the Shi'ite Amal Movement, has historically nominated individuals for government roles, including finance minister since 2014.
U.S. officials are intent on reducing this influence as Lebanon's prime minister-designate Nawaf Salam assembles a new cabinet. Reports indicate that business figure Massad Boulos is among those conveying Washington's stance to Salam and President Joseph Aoun, delimiting Hezbollah's role in the future cabinet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden and Trump Tussle Over Middle East Ceasefire Credits
Ceasefire Breakthrough: A Path Toward Peace in the Middle East
Airline Suspensions Amid Middle East Tensions: A Ceasefire and Its Impact
Airlines Navigate Middle East Airspace Amid Ceasefire Developments
Flights Soar Again: Ceasefire Sparks Aviation Revival in Middle East