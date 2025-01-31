Trump's 2024 Tariff Tussle: Economic Jitters Among GOP

President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign proposes steep 25% tariffs on imports from key trading partners, including Canada and Mexico, which is causing unease among Republicans concerning economic repercussions for their states.

Trump's deadline to decide includes tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting fears of cost hikes and possible retaliation. Despite concerns, Republicans tread lightly to avoid direct criticism.

Republican leaders express caution, highlighting potential impacts on agricultural exports. As tariff talks unfold, affected sectors recall past experiences, pondering the financial aid and long-term effects on U.S. global trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)