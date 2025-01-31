Left Menu

Trump's 2024 Tariff Tussle: Economic Jitters Among GOP

President Trump's proposal to impose 25% tariffs on imports, including those from Canada and Mexico, has raised concerns among Republicans about potential economic impacts. While some see tariffs as a negotiating tool, others fear higher costs and retaliatory measures affecting exports, especially in agriculture-dependent states like Iowa and South Dakota.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:40 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign proposes steep 25% tariffs on imports from key trading partners, including Canada and Mexico, which is causing unease among Republicans concerning economic repercussions for their states.

Trump's deadline to decide includes tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting fears of cost hikes and possible retaliation. Despite concerns, Republicans tread lightly to avoid direct criticism.

Republican leaders express caution, highlighting potential impacts on agricultural exports. As tariff talks unfold, affected sectors recall past experiences, pondering the financial aid and long-term effects on U.S. global trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

