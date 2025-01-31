Left Menu

EVM Controversy: Raj Thackeray's Suspicion Sparks Political Debate

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Bawankule advises MNS chief Raj Thackeray against embracing Congress's narrative blaming EVMs for electoral losses. Thackeray questioned voting discrepancies in Maharashtra polls. The BJP respected Thackeray's concerns and sought responses from election authorities. The Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra's 2024 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:35 IST
EVM Controversy: Raj Thackeray's Suspicion Sparks Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, BJP president Chandrakant Bawankule urged MNS chief Raj Thackeray not to fall for Congress's claims that electronic voting machines (EVMs) are responsible for its electoral defeats.

Speaking to the press in Amravati, Bawankule criticized Congress for continually blaming EVMs despite losses, contrasting it with BJP's introspection after losing 31 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. He emphasized that self-reflection led to the BJP's efforts that eventually secured them electoral victories.

While respecting Raj Thackeray, Bawankule expressed confidence in Thackeray's ability to see through Congress's narrative. Thackeray had earlier questioned electoral results, finding inconsistencies in MNS's unexpected outcomes. His doubts sparked a call for clarity from the Election Commission and other government leaders ahead of the 2024 assembly polls where Mahayuti retained a significant majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025