EVM Controversy: Raj Thackeray's Suspicion Sparks Political Debate
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Bawankule advises MNS chief Raj Thackeray against embracing Congress's narrative blaming EVMs for electoral losses. Thackeray questioned voting discrepancies in Maharashtra polls. The BJP respected Thackeray's concerns and sought responses from election authorities. The Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra's 2024 polls.
In Maharashtra, BJP president Chandrakant Bawankule urged MNS chief Raj Thackeray not to fall for Congress's claims that electronic voting machines (EVMs) are responsible for its electoral defeats.
Speaking to the press in Amravati, Bawankule criticized Congress for continually blaming EVMs despite losses, contrasting it with BJP's introspection after losing 31 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. He emphasized that self-reflection led to the BJP's efforts that eventually secured them electoral victories.
While respecting Raj Thackeray, Bawankule expressed confidence in Thackeray's ability to see through Congress's narrative. Thackeray had earlier questioned electoral results, finding inconsistencies in MNS's unexpected outcomes. His doubts sparked a call for clarity from the Election Commission and other government leaders ahead of the 2024 assembly polls where Mahayuti retained a significant majority.
