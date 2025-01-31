Kejriwal Confident of AAP's Victory in Delhi Elections
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal anticipates a strong victory in the upcoming Delhi elections, suggesting his party will secure over 60 seats. During a rally, he asserted the BJP had conceded defeat and emphasized AAP's beneficial welfare schemes. Delhi's polling is scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed strong confidence on Friday that his party would win over 60 seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.
Speaking at a 'janasabha' in Laxmi Nagar, Kejriwal claimed the BJP already conceded defeat. He urged votes for 'jhaadu' against what he termed BJP's 'hooliganism'.
He highlighted AAP's policies, which he said save households Rs 25,000 monthly and warned that the BJP's victory could end free welfare schemes. Kejriwal presented candidates and launched the 'Bachat Patra' campaign detailing AAP's economic plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Carney's Bid for Leadership Shakes Up Canadian Politics
Bond Vigilantes: The Past, Present, and Future Threat to U.S. Politics
The Kejriwal Effect: A New Era of Development and Politics
Vinesh Phogat Criticizes BJP and AAP for Vote-Bank Politics
Delhi Politics Heats Up: BJP Targets AAP Over Metro Fare Concession