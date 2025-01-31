Kejriwal Confident of AAP's Victory in Delhi Elections

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed strong confidence on Friday that his party would win over 60 seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

Speaking at a 'janasabha' in Laxmi Nagar, Kejriwal claimed the BJP already conceded defeat. He urged votes for 'jhaadu' against what he termed BJP's 'hooliganism'.

He highlighted AAP's policies, which he said save households Rs 25,000 monthly and warned that the BJP's victory could end free welfare schemes. Kejriwal presented candidates and launched the 'Bachat Patra' campaign detailing AAP's economic plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)