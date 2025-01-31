Left Menu

Kejriwal Confident of AAP's Victory in Delhi Elections

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal anticipates a strong victory in the upcoming Delhi elections, suggesting his party will secure over 60 seats. During a rally, he asserted the BJP had conceded defeat and emphasized AAP's beneficial welfare schemes. Delhi's polling is scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:42 IST
Kejriwal Confident of AAP's Victory in Delhi Elections
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed strong confidence on Friday that his party would win over 60 seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

Speaking at a 'janasabha' in Laxmi Nagar, Kejriwal claimed the BJP already conceded defeat. He urged votes for 'jhaadu' against what he termed BJP's 'hooliganism'.

He highlighted AAP's policies, which he said save households Rs 25,000 monthly and warned that the BJP's victory could end free welfare schemes. Kejriwal presented candidates and launched the 'Bachat Patra' campaign detailing AAP's economic plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025