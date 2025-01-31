Congress Criticizes President Murmu's Political Address

The Congress party criticized President Droupadi Murmu's recent address to Parliament, describing it as overtly political and detached from the everyday experiences of Indian citizens. President Murmu highlighted the government's resolve to revive the economy, overcoming global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

She praised the BJP-led administration for its accelerated pace of governance, but Congress leaders argued the speech served as little more than a self-congratulatory manifesto. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge disparaged what he termed as the government's exaggeration of achievements.

Congress figures like Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari voiced concerns about omitted issues, such as unemployment and economic struggles faced by ordinary citizens. They emphasized the need for honest discourse about the government's performance.

