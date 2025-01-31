Congress Criticizes President Murmu's Political Address
Congress labeled President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament as a 'clear-cut political speech' with no acknowledgment of ordinary citizens' struggles. The party criticized the government's focus on promoting its own achievements, while ignoring economic challenges and issues affecting the aam aadmi.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party criticized President Droupadi Murmu's recent address to Parliament, describing it as overtly political and detached from the everyday experiences of Indian citizens. President Murmu highlighted the government's resolve to revive the economy, overcoming global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.
She praised the BJP-led administration for its accelerated pace of governance, but Congress leaders argued the speech served as little more than a self-congratulatory manifesto. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge disparaged what he termed as the government's exaggeration of achievements.
Congress figures like Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari voiced concerns about omitted issues, such as unemployment and economic struggles faced by ordinary citizens. They emphasized the need for honest discourse about the government's performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Britain's Economy: Slow Growth Amid New Tax Policies
Britain's Economy: A Struggling Giant
UK Economy Struggles Amid Policy Impact and Global Uncertainty
China's Historic $3.7 Billion Investment Boosts Sri Lanka's Economy
Revitalizing eThekwini: Efforts to Address Urban Decay, Boost Informal Economy, and Attract Investment