Left Menu

U.S. Weighs AI Chip Restrictions Amid Rising Tech Tensions with China

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to consider restricting AI chip sales to China. Amid escalating tech tensions, discussions about tightening export controls on Nvidia's H20 chips are underway. The move aims to address concerns over China's advancing AI capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:36 IST
U.S. Weighs AI Chip Restrictions Amid Rising Tech Tensions with China
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Nvidia's chief executive, Jensen Huang, at the White House this Friday. This comes in the wake of reports suggesting that the administration is examining new strategies to tighten AI chip sales to China.

According to insiders, the Trump administration is in the preliminary stage of discussions to potentially impose stricter restrictions on the sales of Nvidia's H20 chips, which are designed for the Chinese market. This consideration has roots in policies from former President Biden's tenure.

Tensions are rising as China appears to be making significant strides in AI technology, exemplified by the recent release of DeepSeek's cost-effective assistant. Concurrently, bipartisan calls from U.S. lawmakers are demanding more robust export controls in response to these developments involving strategic adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025