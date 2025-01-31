U.S. Weighs AI Chip Restrictions Amid Rising Tech Tensions with China

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Nvidia's chief executive, Jensen Huang, at the White House this Friday. This comes in the wake of reports suggesting that the administration is examining new strategies to tighten AI chip sales to China.

According to insiders, the Trump administration is in the preliminary stage of discussions to potentially impose stricter restrictions on the sales of Nvidia's H20 chips, which are designed for the Chinese market. This consideration has roots in policies from former President Biden's tenure.

Tensions are rising as China appears to be making significant strides in AI technology, exemplified by the recent release of DeepSeek's cost-effective assistant. Concurrently, bipartisan calls from U.S. lawmakers are demanding more robust export controls in response to these developments involving strategic adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)