Germany's Parliament Faces Historic Vote with Far-Right Influence

Germany's parliament is on the cusp of passing an immigration law backed by far-right support, marking a historic moment in post-war history. Last-minute discussions to find a compromise to avoid the vote seemed to have stalled, according to sources close to the proceedings.

The law, proposed by conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz, seeks to tighten migration controls after a spate of high-profile attacks by individuals with immigrant backgrounds. Despite opposition from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's administration, the non-binding motion gained traction, suggesting shifting political alliances.

This potential collaboration with the far-right Alternative for Germany party has raised alarms among mainstream parties, wary of breaking a long-standing taboo. The political climate remains tense as parties weigh electoral strategies ahead of the upcoming February elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)