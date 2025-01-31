Aadhav Arjuna Joins Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam as Campaign Strategist

Aadhav Arjuna, the son-in-law of lottery mogul Santiago Martin, has officially moved from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi to the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, led by actor-politician Vijay. Arjuna's appointment as the election campaign management general secretary marks a significant shift in his political journey.

In another strategic move, CTR Nirmal Kumar, a seasoned IT wing specialist with past roles in both the BJP and AIADMK, has joined TVK as the IT wing deputy general secretary. Both Arjuna and Kumar's appointments are pivotal as the TVK, under Vijay's leadership, prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Vijay has outlined the responsibilities for his new appointees, urging party cadres to align with the revamped leadership. This wave of change follows Arjuna's exit from VCK post-suspension and highlights TVK's strategic focus on strengthening its political strategy and social media presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)