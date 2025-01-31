Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Kejriwal of Failed Promises and Corruption

Rahul Gandhi criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for breaking promises and engaging in corruption during his tenure as Delhi's Chief Minister. Gandhi claimed that Kejriwal, who initially promised political reform, has achieved nothing significant over the past decade while also criticizing the BJP for spreading hatred.

In a charged address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of betraying his initial promises and embarking on a path of corruption. Gandhi highlighted how Kejriwal, who once pledged political transformation, ended up ensnared in controversies such as the liquor scam.

Gandhi's tirade extended to the BJP, accusing them of sowing societal discord. He affirmed Congress's commitment to unity and equal rights across all societal divisions. In his sharp rebuke, Gandhi criticized Kejriwal for alleged falsehoods and failure to represent marginalized communities within his "Navratans."

The Congress stalwart reiterated his dedication to genuine politics, contrasting it with Kejriwal's alleged ideological drift. Naming BJP and RSS as antagonists of unity, Gandhi underscored Congress's focus on open, loving engagement with the electorate, hinting at plans for a caste survey to ensure fair representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

