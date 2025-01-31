Left Menu

Odisha Arrests Spark Political Controversy Over Demonstration Against RSS Chief

Eight NSUI activists were arrested in Odisha for protesting against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat by showing black flags. The demonstrators, aged 19 to 24, were charged under several sections, sparking controversy. The protest followed Bhagwat's statement on independence which they found objectionable.

Updated: 31-01-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Police have detained eight members of the NSUI for staging a demonstration and waving black flags at RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat during his visit to Bhubaneswar.

The activists, aged between 19 and 24, were protesting Bhagwat's recent remarks on India's independence. This led to their detention under various charges as they attempted to breach the police cordon despite warnings.

The arrest has ignited a political debate, with senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik condemning the police action and the BJP defending it, citing the activists' alleged criminal records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

