Odisha Arrests Spark Political Controversy Over Demonstration Against RSS Chief

The Odisha Police have detained eight members of the NSUI for staging a demonstration and waving black flags at RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat during his visit to Bhubaneswar.

The activists, aged between 19 and 24, were protesting Bhagwat's recent remarks on India's independence. This led to their detention under various charges as they attempted to breach the police cordon despite warnings.

The arrest has ignited a political debate, with senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik condemning the police action and the BJP defending it, citing the activists' alleged criminal records.

