Odisha Arrests Spark Political Controversy Over Demonstration Against RSS Chief
Eight NSUI activists were arrested in Odisha for protesting against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat by showing black flags. The demonstrators, aged 19 to 24, were charged under several sections, sparking controversy. The protest followed Bhagwat's statement on independence which they found objectionable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Odisha Police have detained eight members of the NSUI for staging a demonstration and waving black flags at RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat during his visit to Bhubaneswar.
The activists, aged between 19 and 24, were protesting Bhagwat's recent remarks on India's independence. This led to their detention under various charges as they attempted to breach the police cordon despite warnings.
The arrest has ignited a political debate, with senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik condemning the police action and the BJP defending it, citing the activists' alleged criminal records.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests, Conspiracy Theories, and Political Turmoil in South Korea
Hockey Powerhouses Prepare for FIH Pro League Showdown in Bhubaneswar
Serbia in Turmoil: Protests and Tragedy Following Railway Collapse
64th CGPB Meeting to Discuss Mineral Exploration and Sustainable Development at Bhubaneswar
Singapore Student Protest Sparks Debate on Israel-Hamas War Ties