Bihar Deputy CM Appeals for 'Double-Engine' Governance in Delhi

On Friday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary made a fervent appeal to voters, urging them to back the BJP in the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections.

By addressing public gatherings in the Badli and Burari constituencies, Chaudhary emphasized the necessity for Delhi to adopt a 'double-engine' governance model for remarkable transformation, akin to the progress achieved in Bihar under the BJP-JDU coalition.

He committed to advancing women's welfare by pledging a ₹2,500 monthly benefit and emphasized the significance of BJP's policies in improving infrastructure and living standards in the national capital.

