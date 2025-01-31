Left Menu

Trump's Memo Sparks Civil Servant Outrage

The Trump administration urged government workers to resign and join the private sector, sparking fury among federal employees. A memo outlined a 'deferred resignation program' allowing workers to stay on payroll until September without attending the office. Civil servants expressed outrage, calling the guidance demeaning.

The Trump administration has provoked a wave of indignation among government workers by encouraging them to leave their 'lower productivity jobs' in the public sector and transition to the private sector. The memo, which was issued Thursday night, aims to reshape the federal workforce as part of President Trump's overhaul of U.S. government operations.

Issued by the Office of Personnel Management, the directive offers a 'deferred resignation program' permitting employees to remain on payroll through the end of September without in-person attendance. The guidance also encourages workers to explore secondary employment during this period, further motivating employees to switch to 'higher productivity roles' in the private sector.

Federal employees responded with uproar, considering the recommendations demeaning and implying a lack of productivity. The American Federation of Government Employees criticized the notion of government jobs as low productivity, emphasizing the crucial roles these workers play in maintaining security and safety across key national functions.

