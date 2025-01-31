Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Raises Demand for Fair Resource Allocation from Centre Ahead of Budget 2025-26

With the Union Budget 2025-26 just around the corner, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has put forth an exhaustive list of demands to the Union Government, calling for a fair, transparent, and unbiased resource allocation system. He criticized the BJP-led Centre for its alleged discriminatory approach towards Karnataka, emphasizing the need for policies that support the federal structure of the nation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed that the Centre should treat states as equal partners, addressing their financial challenges with empathy and fairness. He highlighted the consistent shortfalls in allocated funds for Karnataka, particularly in the areas of tax devolution and central grants, urging for scientific and equitable standards in resource distribution.

Siddaramaiah also expressed concerns about the Centre not sharing cess and surcharge amounts with states, which has significantly reduced Karnataka's share in tax revenue. Furthermore, he advocated for revising the Professional Tax upper limit to help states align with economic growth and inflation, along with suggestions for improved funding in social security and infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)