Federal Workers Embrace Trump's Incentives to Downsize Government

A substantial number of federal workers have opted for financial incentives proposed by the Trump administration, leading to a significant reduction in the size of the U.S. government, confirmed a White House official on Friday.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller noted the absence of exact figures. However, he mentioned that preliminary briefings point toward a considerable acceptance of the offer among federal workers.

The administration's move aims to streamline government operations as part of broader initiatives to curtail federal expenditures and improve efficiency. This strategic policy has been met with mixed reactions, reflecting varying opinions on governance and fiscal responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)