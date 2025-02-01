Left Menu

Federal Workers Embrace Trump's Incentives to Downsize Government

A substantial number of federal workers have accepted financial incentives offered by the Trump administration to resign, aiming to significantly reduce government size. Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller informed that early reports suggested many employees agreed to this initiative, though specific numbers were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 02:44 IST
Federal Workers Embrace Trump's Incentives to Downsize Government
  • Country:
  • United States

A substantial number of federal workers have opted for financial incentives proposed by the Trump administration, leading to a significant reduction in the size of the U.S. government, confirmed a White House official on Friday.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller noted the absence of exact figures. However, he mentioned that preliminary briefings point toward a considerable acceptance of the offer among federal workers.

The administration's move aims to streamline government operations as part of broader initiatives to curtail federal expenditures and improve efficiency. This strategic policy has been met with mixed reactions, reflecting varying opinions on governance and fiscal responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025