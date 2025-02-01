Left Menu

U.S. Restores Sanctions on Cuban Entities amid Political Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the reinstatement of transactions restrictions with Cuban military-linked entities, reversing Biden's earlier measures. Rubio criticized Cuba's government, and further sanctions have been placed, including on remittance processors. These moves signal a renewed hardline U.S. stance on Cuba, despite criticism from Cuban officials.

Marco Rubio

The U.S. administration has revived restrictions on financial dealings with entities linked to the Cuban government and military, as announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This action reverses recent softening measures taken by the Biden administration, which had previously sought to ease sanctions.

By reintroducing the 'Cuba Restricted List,' the Trump administration marks a return to stricter policies against Cuba, a long-time adversary. These measures include prohibiting transactions with companies run by or affiliated with Cuban military, intelligence, or security services, aiming to exert pressure on the island nation.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez criticized the move, labeling it as unjustifiable and detrimental to Cuban citizens, likely exacerbating shortages and emigration. The renewed sanctions also target Orbit S.A., complicating remittance processes crucial for Cuban-American families.

