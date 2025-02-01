Governor vs. CM: A Political Tug-of-War in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's political landscape is rife with contention as Chief Minister M K Stalin accuses Governor RN Ravi of consistently opposing the state government. This ongoing dispute was highlighted when Ravi criticized Stalin over Gandhi memorial events and sought changes in the vice-chancellor appointment process for state-run universities.

The governor's recent demands, including appointing a UGC chairman's nominee to the university search committee, have intensified tensions, leading to a significant war of words between the Raj Bhavan and the government. CM Stalin argues that Ravi's stance ultimately benefits the state and insists on taking legal action to resolve the issue.

As the conflict unfolds, the Supreme Court is set to hear the vice-chancellor appointment case on February 4. Meanwhile, Stalin defends his leadership, emphasizing economic stability and investment influxes, despite criticisms concerning law and order in Tamil Nadu.

