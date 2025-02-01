BJP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections Amid AAP MLA Exits

BJP MP Ravi Kishan has exuded confidence in the party's prospects for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, asserting a promising victory for BJP candidate Shikha Rai in the Greater Kailash constituency. Speaking to ANI, Kishan remarked optimistically, indicating a phase shift with the comment, 'Jhaadu wale ja rahe hain, Modi ji aa rahe hai'—translated as 'the broom is going, Modi ji is coming.'

The Greater Kailash seat poses a challenging contest for the BJP's Shikha Rai, up against seasoned AAP MLA and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, not to mention Congress contender Garvit Singhvi. Meanwhile, the political landscape has been stirred by the resignation of seven Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, seven days prior to the critical Delhi Assembly elections.

Rohit Maharoliya from Trilokpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Bhavna Gaud from Palam, Bhupender Singh June from Bijwasan, and Pawan Kumar Sharma from Adarsh Nagar have abandoned AAP. Trilokpuri's Rohit Kumar Mehraulia cited unmet commitments to the Dalit/Valmiki community in his departure, and other resigning MLAs expressed disillusionment with perceived deviations from AAP's initial ideals of transparency and honest governance.

Madan Lal, aligned with Kasturba Nagar, and Bhavna Gaud from Palam, have likewise severed ties, asserting a loss of faith in AAP's leadership. Janakpuri's Rajesh Rishi denounced the party for drifting from its corruption-free governance principles. Adarsh Nagar's Pawan Kumar Sharma lamented a departure from the party's foundational ideology, compounded by Bhupender Singh June's similar sentiments from Bijwasan.

With Delhi's Assembly elections slated for February 5 and vote counting set for February 8, the electoral atmosphere is charged, with key shifts and strategic alignments unfolding in the capital city.

