A New Face for Conflict: The Rise of Corneille Nangaa in Congo's M23
Corneille Nangaa emerges as a leader of the rebel M23 group in the eastern Congo, taking over from long-time military leader Sultani Makenga. As a non-Tutsi, Nangaa aims to reshape M23's image as a Congolese nationalist group. Previously, Nangaa was Congo's election chief and is now involved in the Congo River Alliance, opposing President Tshisekedi. His rise signifies a strategic shift in the rebel group's tactics and alliances.
- Country:
- Uganda
In a significant shift in leadership, Corneille Nangaa has stepped into the spotlight as the new face of the M23 rebel group in eastern Congo. This comes after the group's capture of the region's largest city this week, where long-time leader Sultani Makenga was conspicuously absent.
Nangaa, a former election chief and non-Tutsi, brings a diverse face to M23. His leadership marks the group's transformation from an ethnic Tutsi outfit to a movement with a broader Congolese nationalist agenda, despite receiving support from Rwanda.
The emergence of Nangaa, an influential figure in the Congo River Alliance, reflects a strategic recalibration of M23, aiming to provoke political negotiations and autonomy discussions with the Congolese government, while establishing alliances with local factions in their bid for more territorial control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Carmen Kibonge: A Journey from Kinshasa to Vienna, Inspiring Women in STEM and Advancing Financial Excellence at IAEA
IPV Prevention in Rwanda: A Cautionary Tale of Norm Change and Backlash
Philips and Imbuto Foundation Collaborate to Revolutionize Healthcare in Rwanda with 390 Handheld Ultrasound Devices
IFAD and INGABO Farmers Syndicate Partner to Boost Cassava Farming in Rwanda
Tensions Rise in Goma: Rwandan Military Presence Confirmed