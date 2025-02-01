A New Face for Conflict: The Rise of Corneille Nangaa in Congo's M23

In a significant shift in leadership, Corneille Nangaa has stepped into the spotlight as the new face of the M23 rebel group in eastern Congo. This comes after the group's capture of the region's largest city this week, where long-time leader Sultani Makenga was conspicuously absent.

Nangaa, a former election chief and non-Tutsi, brings a diverse face to M23. His leadership marks the group's transformation from an ethnic Tutsi outfit to a movement with a broader Congolese nationalist agenda, despite receiving support from Rwanda.

The emergence of Nangaa, an influential figure in the Congo River Alliance, reflects a strategic recalibration of M23, aiming to provoke political negotiations and autonomy discussions with the Congolese government, while establishing alliances with local factions in their bid for more territorial control.

