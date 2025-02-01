Left Menu

A New Face for Conflict: The Rise of Corneille Nangaa in Congo's M23

Corneille Nangaa emerges as a leader of the rebel M23 group in the eastern Congo, taking over from long-time military leader Sultani Makenga. As a non-Tutsi, Nangaa aims to reshape M23's image as a Congolese nationalist group. Previously, Nangaa was Congo's election chief and is now involved in the Congo River Alliance, opposing President Tshisekedi. His rise signifies a strategic shift in the rebel group's tactics and alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:05 IST
A New Face for Conflict: The Rise of Corneille Nangaa in Congo's M23
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

In a significant shift in leadership, Corneille Nangaa has stepped into the spotlight as the new face of the M23 rebel group in eastern Congo. This comes after the group's capture of the region's largest city this week, where long-time leader Sultani Makenga was conspicuously absent.

Nangaa, a former election chief and non-Tutsi, brings a diverse face to M23. His leadership marks the group's transformation from an ethnic Tutsi outfit to a movement with a broader Congolese nationalist agenda, despite receiving support from Rwanda.

The emergence of Nangaa, an influential figure in the Congo River Alliance, reflects a strategic recalibration of M23, aiming to provoke political negotiations and autonomy discussions with the Congolese government, while establishing alliances with local factions in their bid for more territorial control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025